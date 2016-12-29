‘Frustrated’ Congress opposing note ban just for sake of it: BJP

Jammu-Kashmir BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna (File photo) Jammu-Kashmir BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna (File photo)

BJP in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna today said Congress has become “frustrated and issueless” and is opposing demonetisation and other steps taken the Narendra Modi government to root out black money and corruption “just for the sake of it”. “The country saw numerous scams during the tenure of UPA I and UPA II. There were mere talks of ending corruption. But prime minister Narendra Modi assumed office with a resolve to check corruption and eradicate black money.

“He has taken bold steps in that direction. Congress has become frustrated and issueless. It is opposing government’s move just for the sake of it… without understanding the need and importance of it,” he said on the sidelines of an event here.

Some political parties have unleashed a “false campaign to mislead people for their political survival”, he said. Khanna appealed to people to exercise patience if they wanted a corruption-free country.

He asked part workers to reach out to the public and create awareness about the benefits of demonetisation among common people.