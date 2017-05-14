From tourists to students, hundreds gather at India Gate to pay homage

New Delhi: People lit up candle to pay tribute to late army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday.PTI Photo. PTI Photo New Delhi: People lit up candle to pay tribute to late army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday.PTI Photo. PTI Photo

For 20-year-old Vinay Kaushik, getting to India Gate involves a four-hour-long trip from Dhansa village near Jhajjar and multiple modes of transport. On Saturday, he took a bus and a Metro in the sweltering heat to be able to sloganeer “Bharat Mata ki Jai” at India Gate, along with hundreds who had gathered there to pay homage to Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz.

The young officer was kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. His body was found on Wednesday. “This is cold-blooded murder. I am here to make my voice heard; I want to join the army and I’m preparing for it these days. There needs to be justice at the earliest,” Kaushik said.

From army officers and college students to families of those employed in the defence sector and even tourists, India Gate was witness to passionate slogan-raising, candles, a few tears and several angry faces. One of them was Colonel Atul Chaudhary, who said, “This is a failure of the intelligence bureau. Ummer was a target back home, since the day he got elected to serve in the army four years ago. He should have been provided some security, like our politicians.”

Among those who gathered to pay their respects were several alumni from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, where Fayaz studied before he joined the National Defence Academy (NDA). “He went to the Navodaya in Kashmir but he is like family for us.

We have all lost a member today… We’re here to pay our respects to him,” said Suresh Rose, who is a part of the All India Jawahar Alumni group. Halfway through the vigil, a group decided to sing the National Anthem which was followed by slogans such as “Indian Army Zindabad” and “Har ghar se Ummer niklega”.

In the midst of all this stood a quiet 22-year-old, Sidakdeep Singh, Fayaz’s senior from the NDA with a poster, which read — “Dear brother, you will be missed and it is our promise that you will be avenged. Regards and blessings, NDA Blackhawks 128.”

Although Singh didn’t know Fayaz, he had heard stories about his junior. “It saddens and angers me that he was sitting within the comfort of his home when he was kidnapped. He was not on duty… This is murder,” he said.

