From today, ‘no Narmada water to four Gujarat districts’

Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited dam reservoir. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The Gujarat government has decided to stop releasing Narmada water to the districts of Surendranagar, Botad, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad from Thursday, a month earlier than planned.

On January 12, the state government had issued a media release with an advisory to farmers, stating that Narmada water will be available for irrigation only until March 15. The latest advertisement advances that by one month.

In the advertisement published in Gujarati newspapers on February 9, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) — a wholly-owned corporation of Gujarat government — says it will not be responsible for any loss to farmers due to lack of water in Narmada canal.

“As per the policy of SSNNL, Narmada water is not being given for irrigation during summer season…. Therefore, it is being made known to all farmers, cooperatives and the general public under the command area of Limbdi branch canal, which passes through Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Botad and Bhavnagar districts, that from February 15 till the end of summer season, the release of water will be stopped,” the advertisement states. It asks farmers not to prepare for summer crops with hope of getting water from SSNNL.

Chairman and managing director of SSNNL, S S Rathore, could not be contacted.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel, who holds the Narmada portfolio, however, expressed ignorance about the SSNNL advertisement. “The water for irrigation is available until March 15. Show me the advertisement. In which newspaper has it appeared? I do not know about it. I will have to get it checked,” he said. He said the advert may have been issued if the canal was being repaired.

The announcement has left farmers angry. Many are now demanding compensation.

Sagar Rabari, prominent farmer leader and secretary of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, said: “The government had earlier said water (from Narmada canal) will be available for irrigation until March 15. Now they declare it will not be available from February 15. The government is putting the entire winter crop in danger, as the last couple of rounds of water will not be available (for irrigation).

“The crop is in maturing stage and if the last two rounds of water is not available, the entire crop will be lost. We demand that the government either give water or compensate farmers.”

Instead of its regular share of 9 million acre feet water every year, Gujarat can only have 4.71 million acre feet water from the Narmada dam project this year. Water level at Sardar Sarovar dam has gone down to an alarming 111 metres.

Visiting Narmada dam on Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh had said that live storage of the dam will last until February-end. After that, he said, SSNNL will use “dead storage water”.

If the level goes below 110 metres, it cannot be channelised into Narmada canals. The Gujarat government has recently got permission from Narmada Control Authority to use Irrigation Bypass Tunnel to use dead water of the dam after water level goes below 110 metres. This will cause loss of hydel power generation, and Gujarat government has agreed to compensate Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for this.

