5 Questions: SP Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali Khan

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali Khan talks to The Indian Express on their protests against UP encounters.

Why did you disrupt the House and indulge in sloganeering?

Ever since the Yogi Adityanath government has come to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state has witnessed a flood of fake encounters in the name of maintaining law and order. Innocent people are being targeted. We wanted to raise the issue. We had given a notice under rule 267. Our notice was not accepted. So we wanted to draw the attention of the government and register our protest.

Is there an increase in cases of encounters?

There is a difference between an encounter and a fake encounter… Without any reason, either innocents or even criminals are being killed to show that their record of maintaining law and order is very good. Perhaps some people are taken into custody first and then bumped off.

How can you claim that the encounters are fake? What is the basis for your allegation?

The latest incident… one boy, who was a gym trainer…who had no criminal record either in Noida or anywhere in the country…he was shot at… they wanted to show that the police is very active….The UP police, it seems, is deciding that every 10th or 20th person who came their way would be shot at and branded a criminal.

When all of you were in the Well raising slogans, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O Brien was making his zero hour submission. He did not even listen to your leader Naresh Agrawal.. what happened to opposition unity?

Rajya Sabha is a council of states and every party raises or tries to raise issues of concern of their states. He (O Brien) may have wanted to raise some issue regarding his state…which he is entitled to. But we wanted to raise the issue of fake encounters in UP…This has nothing to do with opposition unity.

Do you have statistics to back your argument that encounters are on the rise in UP?

In the past few days, there have been 37 encounters. Either the criminals have become very bold and are now active across UP or these encounters are fake.

