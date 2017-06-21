From Prakash Javadekar in Imphal to Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi: How union ministers spread out to celebrate Yoga Day

Arvind Kejriwal perform Yoga postures on International Yoga Day celebrations at Connaught Place, New Delhi along with Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu (Sources @ airnewsalerts) Arvind Kejriwal perform Yoga postures on International Yoga Day celebrations at Connaught Place, New Delhi along with Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu (Sources @

Cities across India have rolled out yoga mats at various venues with many dignitaries attending to mark the importance of yoga on the International Yoga Day. After speaking on the importance of yoga in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed asanas at Ambedkar Sabha Sthal to kick off the UN recognised day. Amidst a drizzle, the Prime Minister along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enthused around 55,000 people at the event.

In Ahmedabad, BJP president Amit Shah has joined yoga guru Baba Ramdev to celebrate the day where over four lakh people are expected to participate throughout the day. Baba Ramdev is aiming to set a Guinness World record for the highest number of people performing yoga at a location. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was there as well.

In Delhi, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in the celebration. NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi also attended the event at Connaught Place.

Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya took part in yoga day in Hyderabad. MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and other dignitaries performed yoga in International Yoga Day in Jammu. M J Akbar attended yoga celebration at Puducherry.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal kicked off the celebrations at Gurdon field in Nalbari district. Minister for Power Piyush Goyal was in Visakhapatnam to mark his presence.

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad‏ in Patna did asanas to inspire people to take part in the celebration. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar twisted and turned in Imphal to preside over the yoga celebration.

It was a great pleasure to perform yoga on 3rd #InternationalYogaDay with CM @NBirenSingh & other #Yoga enthusiasts in Imphal pic.twitter.com/Mbi0xNxDGO — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 21, 2017

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu performed Yoga in Mumbai

Thousands of people held yoga events across the world on this day, including France, Pakistan, China and the US.

