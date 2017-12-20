From Madhya Pradesh to Bihar: Centre receives requests for mobile connectivity

There are many pockets across India such as Lohapathar gram panchayat that still wait for mobile connectivity. There are many pockets across India such as Lohapathar gram panchayat that still wait for mobile connectivity.

Situated just about 50 km away from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, Lohapathar gram panchayat has six villages under its jurisdiction, but no mobile connectivity. The gram panchayat, has been adopted by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). On May 3, 2017, Akbar wrote a letter to Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge), requesting his ministry to set up towers for mobile connectivity in the villages. The absence of mobile connectivity, Akbar pointed out, “poses a big challenge in ensuring public service delivery at the doorstep of the people, as well as in moving towards a less-cash economy”.

At a time when the central government is promoting mobile governance, mobile banking and digital economy, there are many pockets across India such as Lohapathar gram panchayat that still wait for mobile connectivity. Just 19 days after Akbar’s letter, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP MP from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, wrote a letter to Sinha raising the issue of absence of mobile connectivity in two villages of Tehri Garhwal and four villages of Uttarkashi. Similarly, in a letter dated August 21, 2007, Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Jamui in Bihar, raised the issue of absence of mobile connectivity in five villages in Sheikhpura district and three villages of Lakhisarai with the Union telecom minister.

In his letter to Sinha, Akbar stated: “One of the major issues faced by the people of the gram panchayat is the complete absence of mobile connectivity in the entire area, including villages Lohapathar, Chikalpani, Jhalpipali, Borpani, Khajuri and Birpur. In today’s times, when we are promoting mobile governance, mobile banking and mobile connectivity at such a large scale in our country, the absence of connectivity in the region poses a big challenge in ensuring public service delivery at the doorstep of the people, as well moving towards a less-cash economy.”

Akbar added that he would be “grateful” if Sinha could pass necessary instructions to his department to set up “mobile towers and connectivity” in the above mentioned villages so that their “holistic development can be taken forward”. As the matter is related to “installation of new mobile towers”, the Union telecom ministry decided in July this year that BSNL “may be requested” to install the same and provide “proper communication facilities”. The ministry also told the BSNL to “send suitable reply to honourable Minister of State accordingly”.

Shah wrote the letter to Sinha on May 22. She stated:”There is no teleconnectivity in the following places…Therefore, I request you to establish mobile towers in these places.” She listed two villages of Tehri Garhwal — Rautu Ki Bailey and Pinswad, and four villages of Uttarkashi – Singot, Badi Mani, Talika and Liwadi. Sinha got the matter investigated and replied to her on September 15: “A mobile tower is being established in Mundri, which is near Rautu Ki Bailey, and it will possibly become operational within one month. Once this tower is established, mobile services would be available in aforementioned village (Rautu ki Bailey) too.”

Sinha added that there is no electricity in Pinswad, therefore, a mobile tower can be proposed for establishment in next phase when electrcity is available there. He added that Singot, Taluka and Liwadi are getting partial mobile covergae through towers already erected in nearby areas. “Badi Mani village is getting the coverage through Nagrajdhar mobile tower and Kandhikhal mobile tower,” he replied.

On August 21, 2017, Chirag Paswan wrote in his letter to Sinha, wherein he stated that people living in five villages of Sheikhpura district and three villages of Lakhisarai district are facing huge connectivity issues as they do not have mobile towers. Paswan added that Mokama, Badhaiya and Sheikhpura are flood-affected areas and they are submerged in water for around three months of the year. Therefore, he requested Sinha to establish mobile towers in aforementioned areas.

The Indian Express has reviewed these letters.

Out of an estimated 6,00,000 villages in India, as on January 31, 2017, BSNL’s cellular mobile services were available in 4,34,220 villages, according to information provided by the Ministry of Communications to a question in the Lok Sabha. Furthermore, in another answer to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sinha noted that in order to facilitate improvement and expansion of telecom services across the country, the government has taken a number of measures including higher availability of spectrum for mobile services, allowing sharing, trading and liberalisation of administratively allotted spectrum, periodic review of expansion of mobile networks and related improvements carried out by telecom companies leading to addition of around 3.58 lakh additional base transceiver stations during June 2016-June 2017, among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App