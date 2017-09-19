From Gujarat SITs to ED, ministry, foreign mission

Y C Modi, the newly appointed NIA head, was part of the Supreme Court-appointed SIT that probed the Gujarat riots and exonerated then CM Narendra Modi in the Gulberg massacre case. His appointment comes after another member of that SIT, its chief R K Raghavan, was appointed ambassador to Cyprus.

Another court-appointed SIT, this one by Gujarat High Court, probed the alleged fake encounter that led to the killing of Ishrat Jahan and others. A look at where officers in these two teams are now:

Gujarat riots SIT

Last April, a Supreme Court bench relieved two senior members from the SIT — then head Raghavan and K Venkatesam, who is now the commissioner of police in Nagpur. Another member of the SIT, A K Malhotra, continues to file quarterly status reports in the court. R K Raghavan: An IPS officer from Tamil Nadu, Raghavan, 76, was CBI director from January 1999 to April 2001. In the SIT, he headed the probe that cleared Narendra Modi of involvement in the riots. Last month, he was appointed India’s high commissioner to Cyprus.

K Venkatesam: A 1988-batch, Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer, he was posted as ADG, training and special units, in the Maharashtra police. In 2016, the state government appointed him commissioner of police in Nagpur.

Himanshu Shukla: A 2005-batch, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, Shukla submitted the SIT’s final report in the metropolitan magistrate court. He is the investigating officer of the Gulberg massacare case in which Zakia Jafri’s husband, Ehsan Jafri, was killed. Shukla is currently SP with Gujarat’s elite Anti-Terror Squad, posted in Ahmedabad.

Ishrat encounter SIT

This SIT was setup by the high court after it heard two PILs, one by the father of the slain Javed Sheikh a.k.a. Pranesh Pillay and the other by Ishrat’s mother Shamima Kauser. The court allowed three appointments — one by the Centre (Karnal Singh), one by the state government (Mohan Jha) and one by Ishrat’s mother (Satish Verma).

Members have changed over the years. The SIT’s first chief, Karnal Singh, asked the court to relieve him after one year in May 2011, to join a new post in Mizoram. Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer Satyapal Singh recused himself within a month of his appointment for “personal reasons”.

In July 2011, the court appointed 1981-batch, Andhra Pradesh-cadre IPS officer J V Ramudu as SIT chief. But he told the court that he was unwilling to join and that his consent had not been taken. Ramudu went on to serve as DGP in bifurcated Andhra Pradesh from 2014 until his retirement in 2016.

After Ramudu declined the SIT appointment, the post went to R R Verma, who later submitted a probe report in the high court. Karnal Singh: An 1984-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory) cadre, the SIT’s first head went on to join the Enforcement Directorate as special director. He was later promoted as director of ED and given full charge as its chief last February for a fixed term of two years. Singh earlier headed the special cell of Delhi police’s anti-terror wing. He was to retire in August this year but will now serve until October 2018.

Satypal Singh: A 1980-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Singh became Mumbai police commissioner and resigned in 2014 to join the BJP. He then won the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat, defeating Ajit Singh of the RLD, and was recently inducted as a minister in the Union government.

R R Verma: The 1978-batch, Bihar-cadre IPS officer was posted with CISF. After the SIT appointment, he went on to become director of the National Crime Records Bureau, appointed by the UPA government. In 2015, the NDA government promoted him as DG, Railway Protection Force.

Mohan Jha: A1985-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, Jha went on to serve as police commissioner of Rajkot. He is currently working as ADG (administration) in Gujarat police headquarters.

Satish Verma: Another IPS officer from Gujarat, Verma severely indicted the state government in the SIT report. He later went on central deputation and is currently serving as ADG (CRPF) in Agartala.

