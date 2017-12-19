From Gorakhpur tragedy to Delhi’s smog crisis: A look back at top 10 moving images of 2017

As the year draws to an end, curating a selection of some of the most moving and momentous in-house images of 2017.

A year is defined by the macro shifts it marks, its tragedies and attempts to deal with them, and also by its hopes for the future. 2017 has been nothing, if not eventful and nothing beats a photo story for a final recap. As the year draws to an end, IndianExpress.com curates a selection of a few of the most moving and momentous in-house images of 2017.

A Poem cut short: The site of a fatal collision between a school bus and a truck in Uttar pradesh Aliganj area of Etah district on January 19 which killed at least 12 children and injured over 40. A child killed in the accident was reciting the poem above when it happened. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav, 19/01/2017.

Behemoth BJP: PM : PM Narendra Modi ’s second roadshow in Varanasi on Sunday, at night on March 05, 2017, after BJP’s landslide victory in the UP legislative elections. Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi.

A turbulent turf: Tibetan Community of Darjeeling organised a peace walk with candle, to restore peace in the city and quick recovery of injured people as well as pray for those who died in the last incident, on June 19, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

Penultimate day of GST: Finance Minister : Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seen in his North Block office a day before GST Launch on July 1 by the President in the Parliament. Express photo by Renuka Puri on June 30, 2017.

Controversial catastrophe repeats : At least 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis within 48 hours at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav on August 12, 2017. Encephalitis has been a perennial and long standing issue in eastern UP over the last several years. This year too, a large number of children admitted in the ICU for encephalitis treatment and controversy broke almost immediately about the possible preventability of deaths and the pinning of blame.

The irony: Water logging near Tilak Nagar station as commuters walk back home on a day Mumbai got flooded. Express photo by Pradip Das, August 29, 2017.

Arjuna Awardee of Indian cricket : Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar’s fellow-Arjuna awardee, basketballer Prashanti Singh’s mother helped her get ready for the awards function. The 28-year-old Indian cricketer became a crowd favorite after her knockout score of 171 not out against Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final and a half-century in the final. Express photo by Renuka Puri on August 29, 2017.

Madam Raksha Mantri: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacting with IAF Commanders during a conference in New Delhi on October 10. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal. Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacting with IAF Commanders during a conference in New Delhi on October 10. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal.

‘gods’ descend from the skies : Ramlila actors playing Ram and Sita descend from a chopper at the banks of river Saryu during a grand Diwali celebration organised by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on October 18, 2017. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav.

Smog surrender : India-Sri Lanka match stopped for sometime because of Air Pollution as players of Sri Lanka team playing by wearing pollution masks at the Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on December 3, 2017. It was the first time in international cricketing history that players were seen wearing face masks on the field and the play was held up due to pollution concerns. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA.

