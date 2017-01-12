From Cong to AAP to Cong, Darbari Lal does it all in 5 days

In a setback for the AAP, the Congress poached back its candidate from Amritsar (Central), Darbari Lal, on Wednesday, five days after he had quit Congress to join AAP and won its nomination. Minutes after Lal joined the Congress in Delhi, the AAP announced that it had dropped him because he was unwell. Half-an-hour later, the party said that Lal faced allegations of corruption and was unable to satisfy the party’s queries regarding them. Later , the AAP announced Ajay Gupta as its candidate from the seat. “We had told Lal we would replace him if he was unable to prove his innocence. He could not. Fearing that he would be dropped, he joined the Congress,” said an AAP leader.