From April 1, curbs in J&K on big fat weddings

Representational image. (Thinkstock photo) Representational image. (Thinkstock photo)

To check lavish spending on weddings and other social functions, the J&K government on Tuesday issued an order restricting the number of dishes to beserved to seven, besides putting a cap on the number of guests that can be invited to these gatherings. The order was issued by the Secretary, Consumer Affairs Department, Shafiq Ahmad Raina. It asks deputy commissioners of all the districts of the state to implement these restrictions strictly from April 1.

“The number of guests to be invited in the marriage of daughter (barat), marriage of son and small functions like engagement ceremonies and other functions should be restricted to a maximum of 500, 400 and 100 guests, respectively,” reads the order issued by the state government.

The order adds that only seven dishes — vegetarian or non-vegetarian — besides two items of sweets or ice cream should be served to the guests. Even sweets or dry fruits given with the invitation cards will be termed as violation of the order.

As per the order, there will be a ban on the use of DJ systems, amplifiers and speakers as these are responsible for noise pollution.