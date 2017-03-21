From April 1, Aadhar based attendance must for employees of Haryana govt aided colleges

From April 1, ‘Aadhar’ enabled biometric attendance will become mandatory for teachers and other employees in all the government aided colleges of Haryana. Principals of government aided colleges have been directed to purchase at least 10 Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) machines with wi-fi model through HARTRON within a week, a spokesman of the state government’s higher education department said here.

He added that college authorities can contact District Information Officer, National Informatics Centre (NIC) for procedural inputs required to create database of all teaching and non-teaching employees within seven days.

Principals have been directed to ensure timely installation of machines and all officers and officials of the colleges should mark attendance through AEBAS only.

They have also been asked to provide the name, designation, email-id and mobile number of a nodal technical officer, designated for this purpose by the college.

The compliance report would have to be sent to the office of Higher Education Department positively by March 25, 2017, spokesperson said.

