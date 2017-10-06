From Amethi starts BJP hunt for seats missed in 2014

A BJP supporter at PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Bilaspur Tuesday.(Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) A BJP supporter at PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Bilaspur Tuesday.(Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

With the Lok Sabha elections still a year and a half away, the BJP has identified which seats in Uttar Pradesh needs its attention first — the seven that the party and its ally the Apna Dal did not win in 2014. It plans to hold public meetings and organisational programmes, besides opening infrastructure projects, in these seven constituencies. It has lined up a series of immediate programmes for Amethi, to be followed by plans for the other six constituencies, party sources said.

Of UP’s 80 seats, the BJP won 71 in 2014 while the Apna Dal won two. Of the remaining seven, Amethi was won by Rahul Gandhi and Rae Bareli by Sonia Gandhi. The other five seats are with the Samajwadi Party: Azamgarh (Mulayam Singh Yadav), Kannauj (Dimple Yadav), Mainpuri (Tej Pratap Yadav), Badaun (Dharmendra Yadav) and Firozabad (Akshay Yadav).

On October 10, BJP president Amit Shah will visit Amethi, a Congress stronghold. “Such programmes will be organised in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies where the party had lost after giving a strong challenge to the SP and the Congress. These seats are strongholds of either the SP or the Congress but we are hopeful of winning there, too, because the BJP’s vote share increased manifold there in 2014 as compared to 2009,” said a BJP leader.

Shah will be in Amethi with a number of Union ministers and party leaders who will hold a rally and lay foundation stones of several development projects. The public meeting has been planned near the Samrat Cycle campus on Musafirkhana Road. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari and Manoj Sinha are expected to lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects such as an FM radio station, a Sainik School, the Amethi district headquarters and a civil court building, a Krishi Vigyan Kendra, ITIs, and railway and road projects.

“It will not be possible for the party president to visit everywhere, but senior party leaders along with Union ministers will attend programmes to give a message that development is the sole agenda of the BJP and its government doesn’t neglect others’ constituencies in development,” the party leader said.

BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the party has a different strategy for each of the seven seats it couldn’t win in 2014. “Separate programmes will be decided for all the seven seats and more activities are being planned for party workers at booth level. Also, the exercise of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for these constituencies is in process. This is being done to ensure that the BJP wins more Lok Sabha seats in 2019 more than in 2014.

