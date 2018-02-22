Justin Trudeau in India: Canada PM visits Golden Temple, Jama Masjid

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his family at the Jama Masjid in Delhi (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his family at the Jama Masjid in Delhi (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the fifth day of his week-long tour to India by visiting Delhi’s Jama Masjid with his family on Thursday. The Canadian leader’s visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and boosting relations in key area of mutual interest trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and, space.

Trudeau’s visit has gathered attention of international media for the said tepid welcome he received in India, which stands contrary to PM Modi’s enthusiastic greetings to other leaders who have visited the country.

Justin Trudeau accompanied by his family and ministers arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday (Express photo by Tashi Tobgya) Justin Trudeau accompanied by his family and ministers arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday (Express photo by Tashi Tobgya)

After arriving on Saturday, the Trudeau family’s first stopover was in Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal. Accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, Justin Trudeau later visited a rescued elephants care centre run by animal welfare organisation Wildlife SOS in Mathura.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and children, Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday. (Source: AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and children, Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday. (Source: AP)

On the next day, the Trudeaus, dressed in traditional Indian attire kurta pajama, visited PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, where they paid tributes to Mahatama Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. This was followed by a visit to the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar and a talk at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

The Trudeaus at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) The Trudeaus at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The Canadian PM, continuing his trip, reached Mumbai on Tuesday where he was hosted by business leaders and bollywood figures. Making the most of the photo-op, Trudeau and his family clad in blingy Indian attire and Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan posed for pictures which were widely flashed across the internet.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau had a fabulous Bollywood night with all these celebs. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau had a fabulous Bollywood night with all these celebs.

Trudeau on Wednesday reached Punjab to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh where they discussed a wide range of issues from trade to cooperation in agriculture and service sector. The meeting piqued interest as the Canada-Punjab connection has gained prominence with the huge number of Sikhs residing in Canada. The meeting also assumes significance as CM Amarinder Singh was upset with Canada for not denouncing the Khalistan movement. However, Trudeau assured him that his country does not support any separatist movement in India or elsewhere.

Justin Trudeau with his family paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Justin Trudeau with his family paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Trudeau visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was warmly welcomed. “What an honor to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility,” Trudeau wrote in the Golden Temple visitor’s book after praying at the Harmandir Sahib.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau alongwith his family and ministers pose for a photo at the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Canada PM Justin Trudeau alongwith his family and ministers pose for a photo at the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

New Delhi is the last stop in Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s itinerary. The Prime Minister arrived in the National Capital on Wednesday after his visit to Amritsar. On Thursday, he is scheduled to attend a Canada-India business meeting.

