‘Friendly’ kabaddi match takes violent turn, 17-year-old shot at in Delhi

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station and two persons have been identified. Several teams have been formed to nab them.” DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station and two persons have been identified. Several teams have been formed to nab them.”

A 17-year-old kabaddi player, who has participated in state-level matches, was shot at during a scuffle that broke out in the middle of a friendly match near his home in southeast Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, police said. A bullet brushed past Avinash’s head, leaving him critically injured, police added.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station and two persons have been identified. Several teams have been formed to nab them.” Avinash is a resident of Block 20, police said, adding that he studies in Class XI and has three siblings. The incident took place inside a small park around 8pm when a kabaddi match was being played between two teams — Block C and Block 20.

Avinash’s friend Mohit Kumar said the scuffle broke out over scores. “A child was keeping track of the scores, writing it on the ground. Some spectators, who were supporting the other team, rubbed the score off with their feet. When the players of our team protested, one of them whipped out a weapon and opened fire. A bullet hit Avinash on his head and he fell down,” he said. Dayaram, the victim’s father, said that “the left portion of his skull has been damaged”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App