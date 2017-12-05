Friendly banter between Bibek Debroy, Surjit Bhalla over photo mix-up

Bibek Debroy (left) and Surjit Bhalla. Bibek Debroy (left) and Surjit Bhalla.

A picture mix-up by a news channel today led to a friendly banter between the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy and one of its members Surjit Bhalla. It all started with an English business news channel putting up Debroy’s picture in a programme notification, but captioning him as Bhalla. Someone in Debroy’s office quickly noticed the goof-up and pointed it out to the channel, tagging his boss Debroy.

Debroy responded with a tweet tagging Bhalla: “@surjitbhalla What are you up to? Don’t pretend to be me. Because I won’t be able to reciprocate.” Bhalla replied with “LOL!”, an acronym for laughing out loud.

