Friend shot dead, woman kills self in Bengaluru

Amith Keshavamurthy and Shruthi Gowda Amith Keshavamurthy and Shruthi Gowda

An alleged affair between an advocate and a woman Panchayat Development Officer ended in a tragedy on Friday with the woman’s husband and father-in-law allegedly tracking the couple down and shooting the man in her car near Acharya College in Soladevanahalli in north Bengaluru.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The woman allegedly committed suicide at a lodge soon after admitting the advocate at a private hospital. The deceased have been identified as Amith Keshavamurthy (34), son of senior advocate Keshavamurthy, and Shruthi Gowda (28), PDO at Gollahalli Grama Panchayat in Bengaluru Rural district.

Police have lodged separate cases of murder and suicide. A senior police officer said Shruthi’s husband Rajesh Gowda, a realtor, and her father-in-law Gopala Krishna, a local Congress leader, have surrendered before the police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had reportedly warned Shruthi after learning of the affair.

They had allegedly installed a GPS system her car and tracked it on Friday. The accused found the car parked at an isolated place in north Bengaluru with the couple inside. They allegedly fired two rounds in Amith’s chest using a gun owned by Gopal Krishna.

Soon after the shooting, the PDO reportedly drove to the nearby Saptagiri hospital and left after admitting Amith. The advocate succumbed to the wounds and hospital authorities informed the police.

The police, who began searching for the woman, were informed about an hour later that a woman had committed suicide at a lodge near the hospital. The woman was later identified as Shruthi.