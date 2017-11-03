Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid after five weeks

- Exclusive Photos | Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to perform world class action sequences, reveal makers
Authorities on Friday permitted the weekly congregational prayers in Srinagar’s biggest mosque, Jamia Masjid, after five weeks as no restrictions were in place in the old city. Life was reported to be normal in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal with shops, public transport, other businesses, government offices and banks in these areas functioning on a Friday for the first time in five weeks.
Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq also offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid and delivered his traditional weekly sermon. The Mirwaiz had remained under house arrest during last five Fridays. But he was allowed to join the devotees in Nowhatta area on Friday.
Police said no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Srinagar.
