Fresh violence in Saharanpur, DM, SSP out

An injured being treated at a hospital in Saharanpur on Wednesday, a day after fresh clashes. PTI Photo An injured being treated at a hospital in Saharanpur on Wednesday, a day after fresh clashes. PTI Photo

A day after a Dalit youth was killed in attacks on men returning from a rally of BSP chief Mayawati, a Thakur youth was shot at in Saharanpur Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in Meerut with gunshot injuries. Moving to contain caste violence in the district, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police for alleged dereliction of duty and sent senior officials from Lucknow to camp in Saharanpur and control the situation.

Police said 25-year-old Pradeep Chauhan, a resident of Ahsanwali, was shot around 2 pm by unidentified men in the Chak Hareti area and was taken to the Saharanpur district hospital which referred him to a hospital in Meerut. Hospital sources said he had been shot at from point-blank range.

SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said, “A Thakur youth was shot and is currently undergoing surgery at a hospital in Meerut. We are yet to ascertain if this incident is a result of the ongoing violence between Dalits and Thakurs in the district.”

Meanwhile, police arrested 24 men, all Thakurs, in connection with attacks Tuesday on men returning from the BSP rally. All accused were brought to the district hospital for medical examination under heavy police escort. The attacks left a Dalit youth, Ashish, dead and another 13 injured. Rs 15 lakh in compensation was announced Wednesday by the government for the family of Ashish. Each injured will receive Rs 50,000.

The state government suspended District Magistrate N P Singh and SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey. The government also removed Divisional Commissioner M P Agrawal and DIG (Range) J K Shahi — Shahi was to retire next week. Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi confirmed the steps taken to contain the situation.

P K Pandey has been named the new DM while Bablu Kumar will be the Saharanpur SSP. Dubey was posted as SSP in Saharanpur only last month.

A four-member team led by Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra also reached Saharanpur Wednesday. Others in the team are ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra, IG STF Amitabh Yash and DG (Security) Vijay Bhushan.

The fresh violence in Saharanpur sparked a political slugfest with BSP chief Mayawati putting the blame on the BJP government and senior state minister Siddharth Nath Singh accusing her party of “shedding tears”. Mayawati also asked her senior party leaders to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday evening and said they would demand strict action against those behind the violence against Dalits.

At a press conference on immunisation campaign in Lucknow, Siddharth Nath Singh, who is the state Health Minister, hit back at the BSP. He said it would have been better if those shedding tears over Saharanpur caste clashes had got themselves associated with the immunisation campaign — though he did not name her, it was a reference to Mayawati.

He said the state government had taken the Saharanpur incident very seriously and sent four senior officials with instructions to return only after normalcy had been restored. He said the Chief Minister had appealed to people to maintain peace and had also sought cooperation from Opposition parties.

