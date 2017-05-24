Fresh violence in Saharanpur, DM, SSP out

A day after a Dalit youth was killed in attacks on men returning from a rally of BSP chief Mayawati, a Thakur youth was shot at in Saharanpur Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in Meerut with gunshot injuries. Moving to contain caste violence in the district, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police for alleged dereliction of duty and sent senior officials from Lucknow to camp in Saharanpur and control the situation.
Police said 25-year-old Pradeep Chauhan, a resident of Ahsanwali, was shot around 2 pm by unidentified men in the Chak Hareti area and was taken to the Saharanpur district hospital which referred him to a hospital in Meerut. Hospital sources said he had been shot at from point-blank range.
SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said, “A Thakur youth was shot and is currently undergoing surgery at a hospital in Meerut. We are yet to ascertain if this incident is a result of the ongoing violence between Dalits and Thakurs in the district.”
Meanwhile, police arrested 24 men, all Thakurs, in connection with attacks Tuesday on men returning from the BSP rally. All accused were brought to the district hospital for medical examination under heavy police escort. The attacks left a Dalit youth, Ashish, dead and another 13 injured. Rs 15 lakh in compensation was announced Wednesday by the government for the family of Ashish. Each injured will receive Rs 50,000.
The state government suspended District Magistrate N P Singh and SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey. The government also removed Divisional Commissioner M P Agrawal and DIG (Range) J K Shahi — Shahi was to retire next week. Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi confirmed the steps taken to contain the situation.
P K Pandey has been named the new DM while Bablu Kumar will be the Saharanpur SSP. Dubey was posted as SSP in Saharanpur only last month.
A four-member team led by Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra also reached Saharanpur Wednesday. Others in the team are ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra, IG STF Amitabh Yash and DG (Security) Vijay Bhushan.
The fresh violence in Saharanpur sparked a political slugfest with BSP chief Mayawati putting the blame on the BJP government and senior state minister Siddharth Nath Singh accusing her party of “shedding tears”. Mayawati also asked her senior party leaders to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday evening and said they would demand strict action against those behind the violence against Dalits.
At a press conference on immunisation campaign in Lucknow, Siddharth Nath Singh, who is the state Health Minister, hit back at the BSP. He said it would have been better if those shedding tears over Saharanpur caste clashes had got themselves associated with the immunisation campaign — though he did not name her, it was a reference to Mayawati.
He said the state government had taken the Saharanpur incident very seriously and sent four senior officials with instructions to return only after normalcy had been restored. He said the Chief Minister had appealed to people to maintain peace and had also sought cooperation from Opposition parties.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 24, 2017 at 11:10 pmMadness must come to an end. These cruel behaviour is our first move to make India an Afghanistan and stan.Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 11:02 pmMayawati is responsible for death of an innocent man. The corrupt politicians must be banned from visiting these sensitive places where there is danger for life since these anti-national are exploiting the situation in their favor for political gain.Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 10:52 pmThe real culprits are corrupt politicians of BSP, Congress and SP who ruled UP in past for several decades and indulged in massive looting of public money. There are thousand of scams occurred in state but none of corrupt politicians are arrested and their ets are seized so far which is matter of gravest concern. BJP govt is taking action against officials of state who are not responsible for such large scale violence engineered by Mayawati and Akhilesh in name castiesm and religion. Why UP govt is hesitating in taking action against corrupt politicians who made people as beggars during SP & BSP corrupt and worst governance resulted in complete collapse of policing and administration who lost grip on law & order due to repeated interference of monster and corrupt politicians in power. The same disgruntled and corrupt politicians are pumping huge illegal money to spread anarchy and turmoil all over state by all means.Reply