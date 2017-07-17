Fresh trouble for Senkumar over actress ‘remark’

Former Kerala police chief T P Senkumar (File Photo) Former Kerala police chief T P Senkumar (File Photo)

Former Kerala police chief T P Senkumar, who is facing a case for anti-minority remarks, has now come under fire from women in the Malayalam film industry for purportedly making derogatory statements about an actress believed to have been abducted and sexually assaulted. The Women in Cinema Collective, a recently floated organisation of women film professionals, on Sunday criticised Senkumar’s remarks made during an interview with Samakalika Malayalam, an online news website which hasn’t published the former top cop’s remarks on the actress.

The women’s body said it would move the state women’s commission, seeking action against Senkumar. “The remarks of the former state police chief amounts to insulting the actress as well as all women engaged in the film field. The fact that an officer, who was overseeing that assault case, made such a heinous and anti-woman statements, has shocked us. As a collective which is working for upholding the dignity and rights of women employed in the film industry, we deplore the former DGP’s indecent and offensive comments…’’ said the collective.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App