Fresh trouble for Lalu’s son: BPCL serves notice to Tej Pratap Yadav over petrol pump allotment

The complainant alleged that Yadav in his application had falsely declared that the land for retail allotment of a petrol pump was in his name. The complainant alleged that Yadav in his application had falsely declared that the land for retail allotment of a petrol pump was in his name.

In a fresh trouble for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) recently served a notice to his son Tej Pratap Yadav who is the minister for Health, Minor Water Resources, Environment and Forest in the Nitish Kumar government.

The notice was issued following a complaint that Yadav had obtained a petrol pump at the Anisabad bypass road in Patna on the basis of “wrong information” that he had furnished. It was signed by BPCL Territory Manager (Retail), Patna, Manish Kumar, a copy of which was made available to the media.

Earlier, in a series of allegations against Lalu Prasad’s family, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had spoken about the allotment of petrol pump to Tej Pratap Yadav. In 2012, Yadav had applied for the petrol pump. The pump was commissioned to M/S Lara Automobiles on February 27 this year, of which Tej Pratap was the proprietor.

The complainant alleged that Yadav in his application had falsely declared that the land for retail allotment was in his name. According to the complainant, the real owner of the said land was M/S A K Infosystems which claims it had never leased the land to Yadav.

“On the date of submission of the application for the retail outlet (12.1.2012) you were neither the shareholder nor the director of the said M/s A K Infosystem which never entered into any lease with you (Tej Pratap),” the complaint said.

The notice has also sought explanation from Yadav as to whether he was able to find time to look after the outlet’s activities. “We have observed that you are at present discharging duty of minister for health, minor water resources, environment and forest of Bihar which may suggest that you are not in a position to carry out obligations contained in the agreement personally,” the letter said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd