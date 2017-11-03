Fresh trouble for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik as ED issues FEMA notice

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik. (File Photo: IANS/PIB) Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik. (File Photo: IANS/PIB)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is again under fire after the Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued a FEMA notice to him and two others for alleged forex violation of Rs 48.23 lakh.

The central probe agency has issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief and a Srinagar-based couple under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, official sources said.

Malik has been on the radar of ED and other probing agencies for alleged money laundering and terror funding.

The case under which the notice was issued relates to a 2001 FIR from the Jammu and Kashmir police, which seized USD 1,00,000 (about Rs 48.23 lakh according to conversion rates at the time) from Srinagar-based Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and his wife Shamima alias Shazia alias Bitti.

The police had said that Dar confessed to have received the money from a person in Nepal and it was to be handed to the JKLF chief. Consequently, Malik was arrested in the case but later let off on bail.

Malik and the couple have been asked by the agency to reply to the notice in the next 30 days after which civil adjudication proceedings will begin against them.

