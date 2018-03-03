Fresh snowfall, rains in Kashmir

The official said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley like Kupwara, Zojila, Shopian, Gurez and several other areas. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi The official said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley like Kupwara, Zojila, Shopian, Gurez and several other areas. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while intermittent rains continued for the second day today in the plains of the valley, officials said.

Fresh snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg – the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an official of the MeT office said. He said the resort recorded about three inches of fresh snowfall till Saturday morning. The official said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley like Kupwara, Zojila, Shopian, Gurez and several other areas. He said the plains in the valley received intermittent rains for the second day today.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, recorded the highest rainfall of 51 mm, while Srinagar – the summer capital of the state – recorded 4.2 mm of rainfall.

