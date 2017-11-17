Fresh plea in Supreme Court against objectionable content in ‘Padmavati’

Padmavati movie poster. Padmavati movie poster.

A fresh plea has been moved in the Supreme Court today to remove alleged objectionable scenes and registration of an FIR against the makers of upcoming Bollywood flick ‘Padmavati’. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea but refused for urgent listing of the matter.

The petitioner, advocate M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing also sought a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged ‘character assassination’ of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release. The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Bollywood movie is slated for release on December 1.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre, the director of the movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Viacom 18, which co-produces the movie along with the director and the Central Board of Film Certification.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice – in Jaipur and Kolhapur – and the director was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.

