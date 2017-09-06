Terror funding probe: NIA conducts raids in Srinagar, Delhi

NIA claimed that two stone pelters Kamran Yusuf and Javid Ahmed Bhat were arrested from Pulwama and Kulgam districts (Google Maps) NIA claimed that two stone pelters Kamran Yusuf and Javid Ahmed Bhat were arrested from Pulwama and Kulgam districts (Google Maps)

The teams of NIA is conducting raids at 11 places in Srinagar and five places in Delhi in the ongoing investigation of terror funding case. NIA officials told The Indian Express that raids are underway at 11 places in Srinagar and five places in Delhi. “Our teams are already searching various places in Srinagar,” NIA officer said. A senior JK police officer also confirmed that from Tuesday NIA is conducting raids in South Kashmir.

NIA claimed that two stone pelters Kamran Yusuf and Javid Ahmed Bhat were arrested from Pulwama and Kulgam districts. The NIA officials said that both were involved in several incidents of stone pelting and their names came up during investigation of several cases that are being probed by NIA.

The officials said that raids are being conducted on the houses and business premises of some cross LoC traders and youths involved in stone pelting. Separatist have already termed these raids as a vendetta by Centre to break the resolve of separatist leadership. On Tuesday lawyers also held protests against NIA for issuing summon to JK High Court Bar Association president, Main Qayoom.

