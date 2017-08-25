Fresh JNU panel to probe Nivedita Menon’s role in ‘disruptions’

Nivedita Menon Nivedita Menon

Faced with a petition in the Delhi High Court by JNU political science professor Nivedita Menon demanding reconstitution of an enquiry committee to look into her role in allegedly disrupting academic council meetings, the university has constituted a fresh committee to look into the charges. Menon had objected to the committee being headed by professor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

“I have a serious apprehension of bias and prejudice towards myself by the present Committee headed by professor Bidyut Chakrabarty… Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty was found guilty of sexual harassment by Delhi University’s Apex Complaints Committee in 2007… I had deposed before the Apex Committee, offering evidence that went into finding him culpable… I am apprehensive that a committee chaired by him will not be impartial…” she said in her letter to V-C M Jagadesh Kumar.

She had then approached the High Court regarding the issue. The JNU administration reconstituted the committee a day before the matter was to come up in court on Wednesday. The registrar and proctor could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

