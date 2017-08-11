Fresh from Rajya Sabha victory, Ahmed Patel says will win Gujarat polls

Congress MP Ahmed Patel in Parliament on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Congress MP Ahmed Patel in Parliament on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Days after he won a cliffhanger of a Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday said the Congress would win the Assembly elections slated later this year in the Prime Minister’s home state. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, accusing them of misusing central investigative agencies.

Addressing a protest gathering organised by the Youth Congress here, Patel said it was the BJP that had made his election a prestige issue. He argued his victory had enthused the Congress and filled its rank and file with new energy.

“I am sure we will also win Gujarat. The BJP made it a prestige issue, it is their loss,” Patel, the political secretary of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said. The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for about two decades.

Targeting the PM and BJP president, Patel said, “Even the BJP is afraid of these two people. One is a constitutional authority and another is an extra-constitutional authority. You know who these two people are. All agencies are being misused,” Patel said without naming them. He reiterated that the BJP had offered Rs 15 crore to many of the Congress MLAs in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha elections, but everyone rejected it.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had been a failure on all fronts. “They promised 2 crore jobs every year and 50 per cent more profit to farmers than what they spend on their yield. They promised to bring down inflation and corruption. But they failed on every front,” Patel said.

