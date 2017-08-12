Fresh floods in Assam, 15 districts hit

While the authorities have so far shifted around 14,000 people to 39 relief camps, more than one lakh people have taken shelter on highways and other highlands. A large number of farm animals have been also affected, the report said. (Photo: PTI) While the authorities have so far shifted around 14,000 people to 39 relief camps, more than one lakh people have taken shelter on highways and other highlands. A large number of farm animals have been also affected, the report said. (Photo: PTI)

A fresh round of floods triggered by heavy rainfall in adjoining states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, besides Bhutan, has affected more than 3.54 lakh people in 15 districts of Assam. According to an official report on Friday evening, the water level of the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries had registered a rising trend.

Dhemaji was the worst-hit district in the current wave of floods, with more than 1.45 lakh people affected. Other badly affected districts included Majuli, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, Sivasagar, Chirang and Kokrajhar, the report said.

