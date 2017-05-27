Fresh defamation complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Ankit Bhardwaj has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh for linking Bhardwaj to the attack on sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra.

Mishra was on a dharna on May 10 when he was attacked. While Mishra was on a fast, a person named Ankit Bhardwaj allegedly slapped him. The attacker, it later turned out, was not the Ankit Bhardwaj of BJYM, but someone else. Bhardwaj’s complaint refers to his namesake (the assailant) as an AAP activist.

According to Bhardwaj, on May 13, he had sent a notice to both Kejriwal and Singh asking them to tender an apology for the wrong allegations, but no such apology came from the CM or Singh. This prompted him to file the criminal complaint.

