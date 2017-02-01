Fresh death due to swine flu in Telangana

A fresh death due to swine flu and other complications has been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of lives lost in the infection to 13 since August last year. One person died due to swine flu and related complications on Tuesday, a state government bulletin said at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Seventy eight cases were tested on Tuesday and 10 of them turned out to be positive for the virus. As many as 3,611 cases were tested since August one last year and 232 of them found positive for swine flu, it said.

Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available in the state, it said.

The bulletin advised citizens to take precautions upon first symptoms of swine flu like high fever sneezing, cough and body pains.