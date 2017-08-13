Fresh Assam floods kill 5, affect 11 lakh people

The second round of floods was caused by incessant rain in the adjoining states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, and neighbouring Bhutan. (File photo) The second round of floods was caused by incessant rain in the adjoining states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, and neighbouring Bhutan. (File photo)

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Saturday, affecting over 11 lakh people in 19 districts, with official reports saying five people had died during the day. The Brahmaputra was flowing above the red mark across its 680-km length in the state, and with eight other tributaries overflowing, embankments have been washed away in several districts.

Of the five deaths on Saturday, two were reported from Dhemaji district and one each from Lakhimpur, Morigaon and Kokrajhar. The first round of floods had claimed 90 lives last month.

The second round of floods was caused by incessant rain in the adjoining states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, and neighbouring Bhutan. Till Saturday it had inundated over 1,750 villages in 19 districts, with Dhubri being worst affected. Official reports said while 2 lakh people have been affected in Dhubri, the number was 1.3 lakh in Bongaigaon and 1.1 lakh in Kokrajhar.

