Fresh Assam floods hit 3.54 lakh people in 15 districts

A fresh wave of floods triggered off by heavy rainfall in adjoining states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, besides Bhutan, has affected over 3.54 lakh people in 15 districts of Assam, with an official report on Friday evening saying the water level of the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries had registered a rising trend.

Dhemaji was the worst affected district in the current wave of floods that has hit Assam earlier this week, with over 1.45 lakh people reeling under floods there. Other badly affected districts included Majuli, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, Sivasagar, Chirang and Kokrajhar, the official report said.

Though the authorities have so far shifted about 14,000 people to 39 relief camps, over one lakh people have taken shelter on highways and other highlands. A large number of farm animals including over 20,000 cattle and buffalo, 14,000 smaller animals including goats and pigs and over 32,000 poultry birds have been also affected, the report said.

Floods have also inundated the 350-sq km Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Biosphere Reserve in upper Assam, with the Brahmaputra water submerging 11 anti-poaching camps there. Flood waters have also entered Kaziranga National Park on Friday.

