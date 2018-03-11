French President visit to India: Sikhs settled in France raise turban issue, write to Sushma Swaraj, SGPC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

As French President Emmanuel Macron started his four-day visit to India on March 9, the Sikh community settled in France has once again raised the turban issue and written to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take notice of the situation of Sikhs in the country. The letter (a copy is with The Indian Express) has been sent by Conseil Représentatif Des Sikhs De France (Representative Council of Sikhs of France) based in Paris, saying that Sikhs are being asked to remove their turbans for getting photographs clicked for several official documents.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ranjit G Singh, spokesperson of the council of Sikhs in France said that ‘dastaar struggle’ continues in France for Sikhs as they are still being asked to remove their turbans when they apply for any official document.

“Despite the success that we got in the United Nations after raising the issue there, ground reality has not changed in France. Whenever we apply for an identity document, we are asked to remove turban. The French Sikh community is struggling for their identity here. The issue was raised during the visit of former French president F.Hollande to New Delhi but it remains unsolved till now,” he said.

Sikhs have alleged that even children are not allowed to wear turbans in schools and Sikhs also lose job opportunities if they wear a turban. “We want the Indian authorities to raise our issues with the French President. The Sikh diaspora are settled in France since decades, but still a question mark is raised on our identity. This is simply hurting our religious sentiments and French government continues to do it despite the United Nations Human Rights Committee supporting us,” Singh added.

The letter has also been sent to Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), Indian Embassy in Paris, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and MPs from Punjab including Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Dharamvir Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann and Harinder Singh Khalsa. The council in its letter has also raised the issue of bus cards (navigo cards) issued in France.

“This year, even a bus card (navigo card) require a picture without dastaar (Sikh turban). It is a humiliation that every time we have to remove turbans for it and then show that card having that picture. Passport, European licence card, health card, student card and public transport card, we are not allowed to wear turban in the photograph,” the letter reads.

