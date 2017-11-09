French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India deferred till next year

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. (Reuters File Photo) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. (Reuters File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India has been deferred till early next year following a decision that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit should be put off for a later date. Macron was expected to attend the ISA summit on December 9, during his visit from December 8 to 10.

Sources said the decision to defer the ISA summit, and consequently, Macron’s visit was taken last Friday due to various reasons. “There was no certainty about 15 countries ratifying the ISA, and that pending, the summit would have had no significance,” a source said, explaining the rationale behind the decision taken last Friday.

Indian and French officials have decided to reschedule the visit till early 2018, sources said. Fresh dates are being explored in February 2018. On Monday, the Republic of Guinea became the 15th country to ratify the ISA framework agreement. The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Guinea, submitted its formal instrument of ratification of the ISA framework agreement to the Minister of External Affairs.

“However, our decision remains unchanged,” the source said. With 15 ratifications, the ISA framework agreement shall enter into force on the 30th day after the date of deposit of the relevant instrument, which is December 6, 2017.

ISA is the first international intergovernmental treaty-based organisation headquartered in India.

As on November 6, 44 countries have signed the ISA Framework Agreement. Out of it, the following 15 have submitted the formal Instrument of ratification: Bangladesh, Comoros, Fiji, France, Ghana, Guinea, India, Mali, Mauritius, Nauru, Niger, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan and Tuvalu.

The ISA was jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then President of France Francois Hollande on November 30, 2015, in Paris, in the presence of the then Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the first day of COP21 UN Climate Change Conference.

ISA looks to provide a platform for cooperation among solar resource rich countries where the global community, including corporates, industry, and other stakeholders, can make a positive contribution to assist and help achieve the common goals of increasing the use of solar energy.

