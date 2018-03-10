Emmanuel Macron in India: Here’s the French President’s itinerary today

PM Narendra Modi received President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Delhi airport, Friday, March 09, 2018. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) PM Narendra Modi received President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Delhi airport, Friday, March 09, 2018. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on Friday night. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke protocol and reached the Delhi airport to meet the French premier. Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India, was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude and senior cabinet ministers. Soon after deboarding his plane at the Air Force Station Palam in west Delhi, Macron was greeted by the Indian prime minister’s trademark bear hug.

Macron will be in India from March 9 to 12. He will receive a ceremonial reception at 9 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. He will also pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat.

Macron and Modi will engage in delegation-level talks later today; they are expected to review the whole gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries. Maritime security and counter-terrorism are likely to be discussed between the two leaders.

At 10 am, the French Prime Minister will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at Alliance Francaise. Macron will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at 11.30 am. Delegation level talks will take place at 12.30 pm.

This will be followed by an exchange of agreements and press statements at Ball Room in Hyderabad House. The CEOs forum will take place at 2.30 pm.

Later, in the day, Macron will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 3.30 pm. The French President will later interact with students at 4.15 pm.

At 7.30 pm, there will be a Welcome Ceremony for International Solar Alliance at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The other two days’ itinerary is as follows:

Sunday, March 11, 2018

0900 hrs

International Solar Alliance Summit

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre

(Please see separate media advisory for ISA ,2018)

1605 hrs

Emplane for Agra

1715 hrs

Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

1855 hrs

Emplane for Delhi

Monday, March 12, 2018

0925 hrs

Emplane for Varanasi

1115 hrs

Inauguration of Solar Power Plant , Mirzapur

Venue: Solar Power Plant ,Mirzapur (U.P)

1235 hrs

Arrive & Visit Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul

Venue: Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul (Bada Lalpur)

1330 hrs

Visit to Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat ( Varanasi)

1640 hrs

Emplane for Delhi

1810 hrs

Emplane

