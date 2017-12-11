French documentary maker Comiti Paul Edwards held in J&K for visa rule violation

Edwards was arrested on Saturday when he was covering protest by a human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo. (Photo for representation purpose) Edwards was arrested on Saturday when he was covering protest by a human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo. (Photo for representation purpose)

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a French documentary filmmaker in Srinagar for “violating” visa rules.

The police said Comiti Paul Edwards was in the Valley on a business visa but was involved in journalistic activities.

Edwards was arrested on Saturday when he was covering protest by a human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo.

He was taken into the custody by officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Edwards, police sources said, is son of a French documentary maker and producer Tony Comiti and is from Paris.

On Sunday, the police produced the French filmmaker before a magistrate in Srinagar who sent him to police custody for five days.

A police source said: “His activities were being monitored for the past few days. He was meeting separatist leaders and covering political activities.”

Police sources said they had information that the French filmmaker was also planning to make a documentary film on the victims of pellet guns in the Valley.

The sources said the French national admitted to violating via rules. “He told us he is a documentary filmmaker and he was here for making a documentary,” said a police source. “He admitted violating visa rules and said it was a mistake. He told us he had already applied to the Defence Ministry for permission to shoot on the Line of Control. He added that he had not received the permission yet, but was hopeful.”

The sources said the police have informed the French embassy in New Delhi about the arrest. They said that some people from the French embassy are likely to visit Srinagar in the coming days to assist the filmmaker.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App