French Air Force chief takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Jodhpur

Chief of Staff of the French Air Force General André Lanata on Wednesday took a sortie on the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the Air Force Station in Jodhpur. He became the second foreign military chief to fly the aircraft after Chief of Staff of the US Air Force General David L Goldfein undertook a sortie on February 3.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) in a tweet said, “The Chief of the Staff of French Air Force, General André Lanata, while on a goodwill visit to India, flew a sortie in ‘Made in India’ – LCA Tejas Aircraft at AF Station Jodhpur, today.”

Tejas is a single-engine, supersonic fighter jet developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) after the HAL HF-24 Marut.

