Freezing cold in north, Narnaul records minus 0.5 degree Celsius

The northern plains were on Thursday in the grip of a piercing cold wave with the minimum temperature in many places in Punjab and Haryana dipping below the freezing point. Narnaul in Haryana was shivering at minus 0.5 degree Celsius while Amritsar and Adampur in Punjab experience bone chilling cold conditions at 0.8 degree Celsius and minus 0.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar and Karnal too were extremely cold, registering minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius and 2.6 degree Celsius respectively, both four degree below normal. Ambala recorded a low of 5 degree Celsius, down one notch against normal. The residents in Union Territory of Chandigarh also reeled under piercing chill at a low of 3.7 degree Celsius, one notch below normal.

Amritsar residents shivered with the low in the holy city today settling at 0.8 degree Celsius, three notches below normal. Adampur was even colder at a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Bathinda and Faridkot were also swept by icy cold winds, with both towns recording below normal minimums of 0.8 degree Celsius and 0.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Freezing cold gripped Ludhiana, which recorded a minimum temperature of 1.7 degree Celsius, four degrees below normal. Patiala registered a low of 3.2 degree Celsius, down three degrees while Gurdaspur’s low settled at 2.3 degree Celsius.