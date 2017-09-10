Freedom fighters didn’t let western education influence them: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that even though many eminent personalities in the pre-Independence era were educated in the Macaulay education system, they remained unaffected by the western influence. He maintained that besides formal schooling a family also plays an important role in upbringing of children. “Everyone blames schooling for distortions in behaviour of the young generation,” he said. But parents also need to understand that they (parents), the atmosphere at home and the society also play a major role in education of children. The Macaulay education system, which we say is a foreign education system, had spawned personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and Sri Aurobindo, he said.

“So why did not that school education system influence them? The entire generation which participated in the freedom movement studied in the Macaulay education system…. Had the school system been the only method of education, India would not have attained freedom” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat was speaking on ‘Resurrection of Indian Education’ during the release of ‘Bhartiya Shiksha Granthmala (Indian Education Manual)’, prepared by Ahmedabad based think-tank Punarutthan Vidyapeeth.

Over the past several years, several RSS affiliates have repeatedly criticised the Macaulay education system — derived from the name of Thomas Babington Macaulay, who was instrumental in introduction of English as the medium of instruction for higher education in British India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App