Freed on bail, Purohit gets Army escort due to ‘threat to his life’

Two days after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court, Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit was released from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, almost nine years after he was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the Malegaon 2008 blast.

Purohit, who left the Taloja jail at around 11.15 am, was escorted by a team of Army personnel to the Colaba Military Station. “Two vehicles were roped in to ferry Purohit as there are inputs of a perceived threat to his life,” said an Army officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Purohit’s family reached the military unit in South Mumbai before his arrival. Family sources said they would remain in Mumbai till the court exempts Purohit from personal appearance in the case.

At the time of his arrest in 2008, Purohit was working with the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of Military Intelligence, and had enrolled for a course in Arabic language at the Army Education Corps Training College and Centre at Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh. Before joining the course, he was posted at Devlali in Nashik as part of his deputation with the SCLU.

While Purohit was suspended after his arrest, sources said that the Army would take a decision on his reinstatement after studying the bail order. Sources said according to the rules, Purohit must report to the unit and inform his office of his release on bail. “Purohit, who is placed under Discipline and Vigilance (DV) ban, will report at the SCLU headquarters in Pune shortly. While he won’t be entitled to any promotion or career advancement courses until he is acquitted by a competent court, he will be required to report to work everyday,” said an officer who did not want to be identified.

Meanwhile, the special NIA court is expected to hear the arguments on Purohit’s discharge plea, which had begun before his bail plea was heard. Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal said Purohit has sought exemption from appearance for a day, stating that he is completing formalities with the military personnel. “He submitted that the administrative formalities are yet to be completed and hence sought exemption for a day. The court allowed the application,” said Rasal. Purohit is expected to appear before the court on Thursday.

While granting bail to Purohit on Monday, the Supreme Court observed that there were contradictions in the chargesheets filed by the Maharashtra ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case dates back to September 29, 2008, when six people were killed in a bomb blast at Malegaon. Purohit was arrested in November 2008.

