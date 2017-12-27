Freed after 105 days, Assam activist Akhil Gogoi says there is no democracy under BJP rule

Akhil Gogoi said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was a puppet in the hands of Delhi-based leaders. (File photo) Akhil Gogoi said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was a puppet in the hands of Delhi-based leaders. (File photo)

Rights activist and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) president Akhil Gogoi, who was released from prison on Wednesday after 105 days of his arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) and other charges, alleged there was no democracy in the country under BJP rule and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was a puppet in the hands of Delhi-based leaders.

“There is no democracy in this country since the BJP came to power. In Assam, it has been worse than what it used to be when Hiteswar Saikia or Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was in power. The government does not tolerate criticism and democratic protests,” Gogoi told the media immediately after he was released from the Goalpara District Jail on Wednesday.

Gogoi was arrested on September 15 by the Dibrugarh Police for a speech in which he allegedly incited people to take up arms and other cases. The Gauhati High Court, however, quashed the cases against Gogoi.

Gogoi, who has been critical of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government from the very beginning, also alleged that the BJP-RSS combine was out to destroy the Constitutional provisions by bringing in a section of Bangladeshis to India. “The BJP-RSS want to provide citizenship to Hindus from Bangladesh. This not only goes against the constitutional provisions, but will also push the Assamese-speaking people into a minority in the state,” he said.

The KMSS leader said Sonowal had forgotten his commitment towards “jaati-maati-bheti”.“Sonowal had come to power by promising protection of interests of the indigenous people of Assam. But once in office, he has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP and RSS leaders. He has forgotten his commitment towards jaati-maati-bheti,” Gogoi said.

“We will resume our agitation demanding detection and deportation of Bangladeshi migrants from Assam. We will also fight for a National Register of Citizens that does not contain names of any Bangladeshi migrant,” Gogoi said.

