Free shuttle services between T1 and T2 at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Sunday

The Delhi airport will be providing free shuttle services between its Terminal 1 (T1) and revamped Terminal 2 (T2), which will reopen for flights on Sunday after a seven-year gap. Low-cost carrier GoAir will be shifting its entire operations to T2 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from October 29. The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), had asked the airlines to shift some of its flights from T1 to allow expansion work.

Two other airlines that operate from T2 — IndiGo and SpiceJet — have been given time till January 4 to decide on relocating some of their flights.

The bus-service aims at ensuring that GoAir passengers who arrive at the wrong terminal do not miss their flights.

“We will be deploying nearly 10 buses between T1 and T2 to ensure there is a shuttle service available every five minutes for passengers. A GoAir passenger who arrives at T1 can avail the service and catch a flight,” an airport official said on the condition of anonymity.

There will also be a dedicated vehicle for differently-abled passengers and pregnant women.

The shuttle service will be in addition to the Delhi Transport Corporation’s buses, which ply every 15 minutes, he said.

Signages are being put up on airport premises and information is being displayed on screens at T1 and T2 to inform passengers about the flights shifting to T2.

There will also be announcements made in metro trains to ensure that passengers arriving at the airport are aware which is the right terminal for them.

Shifting of partial operations will allow DIAL to carry out expansion work at T1 to cater to increasing passenger demand. Currently, the terminal has a capacity to handle 20 million passengers a year.

As per DIAL’s master plan, departure and arrival terminals T1 D and T1 C, respectively, would be merged, and the total handling capacity of T1 would be increased to 40 million passengers per annum.

Once the work is completed, operations from T2 would be shifted back to T1, and after that, T2 would be demolished and a new terminal T4 will be built there.

Currently, there are two operational terminals at the airport here — T1 and T3.

International flights used to operate from T2 before the commissioning of the existing swanky T3. Operations were stopped at T2 in 2010. However, Haj flights have been operating for a few months every year.

GoAir is also giving information on its website about the flights shifting to T2.

