Free sanitary napkins for Kerala schools

The Kerala government will distribute sanitary napkins for girls in all schools free of cost from the next academic year, starting this June.

Under the scheme, the napkins would be made available in all schools under the aegis Kerala Women Development Corporation. The cost of the project would be borne by local self-governing bodies, which are already involved in development initiatives in the school sector.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said menstrual hygiene is the right of every woman. The government will implement “she pad’’ to distribute clean and healthy sanitary pads to school girls, he wrote. Napkin destroyers would also be supplied to the school to dispose of used pads in en eco-friendly manner. The project will cost Rs 30 crore over five years, he added.

