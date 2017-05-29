Fraudulent loan schemes: CBI nabs Nigerian national from Pune

The accused, identified as Tiamiya Adedamola Williams, was arrested from a rented accommodation at Casa Vibrant society in Pune’s Undri-Pisoli area. (Representational) The accused, identified as Tiamiya Adedamola Williams, was arrested from a rented accommodation at Casa Vibrant society in Pune’s Undri-Pisoli area. (Representational)

Days after registering an FIR following a complaint from the PMO, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the manager of a Pune-based call centre, a Nigerian national, for allegedly duping people by making them invest in fraudulent loan schemes after claiming that these were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As first reported by The Indian Express, the CBI had registered an FIR against unknown persons after it received a complaint from PMO Deputy Secretary Mayur Maheshwari.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Tiamiya Adedamola Williams, was arrested from a rented accommodation at Casa Vibrant society in Pune’s Undri-Pisoli area. Williams had been staying at the flat for the past eight months. CBI officials are now probing if the call centre owner had a role in the fraud.

A source said, “It all started when Manjeet Singh, a BJP worker in Solan, approached the PMO and said he was cheated by a woman who identified herself as the processing officer of a loan scheme called the Trust Fund. Claiming that it was launched by the Prime Minister, she told him that people can avail of loans of Rs 1.5 crore under the scheme. She told him to deposit Rs 35,000 in an account of a government bank. He deposited it and waited. After some days, she asked him to deposit around Rs 62,000. He then realised he had been cheated,” the source said.

On receiving the complaint, PMO Deputy Secretary Maheshwari sent a letter to the Joint Director of the CBI. “Maheshwari also mentioned in the complaint that on August 24 last year, one Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad was cheated by the same modus operandi,” the source said. After a preliminary inquiry by investigation officer, SP Prem Kumar Gautam, a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act.

“After registration of the FIR, the probe began and it was found that the fraudsters used a website, http://www.pmotrust.org, to lure the victims. On further investigation, it was revealed that the website domain was purchased after making payment from an account of State Bank of India. On checking details of the account, they found it belongs to Williams and arrested him a few days later,” the source said, adding that they are probing if more people fell victim to the fraud.

