Fraud in Big B’s name: Police miss chance to arrest accused at Bengaluru hotel

Harry Bhatt, the accused who duped educational institutes and budding artistes, evaded arrest on Thursday and checked out from a Bengaluru hotel half-an-hour before police conducted a raid there. The police rounded up two transporters from Nagpur who helped Bhatt in moving his luggage to Gujarat. A police officer, who was in Bengaluru, told the Chandigarh Newsline that Bhatt and his wife Dolly Bhatt were staying at a three-star hotel in the city and they got a tip-off about it. The officer added that his team raided the hotel, but they came to know that Bhatt checked out of the hotel half-an-hour ago. Bhatt spent a day in the city.

“From Agra, he entered Madhya Pradesh and then Maharashtra. He had a short stay at Nagpur where he dropped some of his luggage and moved to Bengaluru. He also changed his phone numbers and now using new numbers. He is acting like a hardcore criminal and his escape was well-planned,” the officer said.

Another police officer, who was in Nagpur with his team, said they rounded up two transporters who helped Bhatt in moving his luggage from Agra to Nagpur. The transporters, according to the police, informed them about the new phone number of Bhatt.

“The transporters told us that they did not know that Bhatt was absconding. They also told us that Bhat offered good money to them to move his luggage. Now, we are in touch with them and we are hopeful that the leads provided by these two men will help us arrest the accused,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a police team that went to Chennai also recovered three packets that Bhatt sent from Agra through a courier.

The investigating officer in the case, assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh, said they did not open the packets, but their team recovered it from Chennai.