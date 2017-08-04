Fraud in Big B’s name: Mohali police team leaves for Mumbai to bring conman

AFTER SIX months of a fraud which was committed in the name of Amitabh Bachchan, the local police will soon nab the main culprit. Harry Bhatt, who has been absconding ever since he along with his wife Dolly and one Yogesh were booked in Kharar, is said to be in custody of the Mumbai police. A team of local police has been dispatched to bring him on production warrants.

Sources in the police told Chandigarh Newsline that they received a communication from the Mumbai police that they had arrested Bhatt in connection with a fraud case. The police team left for Mumbai on Thursday to bring the accused.

Bhatt, his wife and his friend Yogesh who was a manager in a private bank were booked on February 23 at Kharar police station on the complaint of Chandigarh-based Dr Deepti who alleged that in January 2017, Bhatt along with his wife visited her residence in Chandigarh and told her that a book written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, father of Amitabh Bachchan, would be released and Amitabh would visit educational institutions and meet students. They asked the complainant to visit various educational institutions along with them to chalk out the programme. Then they visited many institutions and introduced themselves to the directors of the institutions. The accused also took Rs 5 lakh each from five leading institutes of the area.

A function was organised at a private college near Banur where Bachchan was to interact with the students but the actor never turned up, following which Dr Deepti got suspicious and lodged a complaint against Bhatt. A day after the registration of the case, 10 more people came forward to lodge a complaint against Bhatt, alleging fraud by the conman.

After the registration of the case, Bhatt fled to Chennai but when a local police team went there, he managed to escape from the hotel he was staying in, leaving behind his car and some belongings.

