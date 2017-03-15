French President, Qatar Emir facilitate PM Modi on Uttar Pradesh polls outcome

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dhabi and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper greeted PM Modi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dhabi and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper greeted PM Modi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to receive felicitations from foreign leaders over the UP poll results, with French President Francois Hollande and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling up on Wednesday to congratulate him. “French President, HE Mr. @fhollande called PM @narendramodi today to convey his felicitations at the election results,” the PMO tweeted. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay also tweeted Hollande’s message.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The Emir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called PM @narendramodi today to convey his felicitations at the election results,” said another tweet by the PMO.

On Monday, Modi had received felicitations from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dhabi and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now