Framing of charges against Gayatri Prajapati and others deferred

Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati (File Photo) Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati (File Photo)

A special POCSO court on Monday deferred to July 10 framing of charges against ex-minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet Gayatri Prajapati and his associates in connection with a gangrape case.

The accused were produced in the court from the jail on Monday and have been directed to be brought again on the next date of hearing. The court also turned down the bail pleas of three accused– Amrendra Singh alias Pintoo, Vikas Verma and Rupeshwar alias Rupesh. Judge Uma Shanker Sharma said the offence was of very serious nature and the accused did not deserve bail. The high court had already cancelled the bails granted to Prajapati and two others.

The victim had alleged she was repeatedly raped by the accused on the pretext of allotting a mining license and when the accused cast evil eyes on her daughter, she had to lodge case. An FIR was registered with the Gautam Palli police station on February 18, 2017 after the Supreme Court’s intervention.

A Special Investigating Team probing the matter had submitted the charge sheet in June. They were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well.

