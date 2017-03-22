Framework Agreement will give Nagas maximum sovereign power: Thuingaleng Muivah 

Thuingaleng Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) (File Photo) Thuingaleng Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) (File Photo)

The Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN(IM) and government of India would give the Nagas “maximum sovereign power” to grow into a developed political people, its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah said at Hebron in Nagaland on Wednesday. Speaking at the council meeting of the NSCN(IM) at its council headquarters, Muivah also said that the NSCN(IM) was strongly opposed to domination of one people by another because that amounted to roadblocks to peace and development. “The Framework Agreement will give the Nagas maximum sovereign power to grow into a developed political people and it will also strengthen the security of India. But the NSCN is strongly opposed to domination of one people by the other or imposition of one’s will upon the other, which has been the roadblock to peace and progress on earth,” Muivah said. The veteran NSCN(IM) leader who had signed the Framework Agreement with the government of India in New Delhi in August 2015, also said that the political concept of NSCN(IM) was rooted in sovereign state and government.

“The political concept of NSCN is rooted in sovereign state and government. It is so because sovereign government can make people grow and develop their land into their fullest size,” he said. “Sovereign people can fly in the air, reach the bottom of the sea and land on other planets. A sovereign government/state is home of revolutionary people and kings; it is the custodian of history, land, culture, identity, politics and religion of a people.” Muivah added.

Muivah also likened the NSCN(IM) to a compass that guided he Nagas, as also a sword that had has neither failed in the fighting front nor at the negotiating table. “The NSCN is the compass of the Nagas that guides to the path of their future. People without orientation to the future are like a ship without radar,” he said. Comparing the NSCN(IM) to a sword, he said, “The NSCN is the sword of the Nagas. It has neither failed in the fighting front nor at the negotiating table. It fought the enemies of all hues – in the east, in the west, in the south and in the north when the situation demanded. The NSCN stayed the course when others big and small ran away from the battle-fields betraying the cause,” the NSCN(IM) general secretary said.

Assuring the 3000 members of the NSCN(IM) who had gathered at Hebron, about 15 kms from Dimapur that the on-going peace negotiations with the government of India would conclude soon, Muivah said that he and his group was working for a honourable solution. “The NSCN is now fully engaged in political talks with the government of India for working out an honorable political solution. Both the parties are determined to conclude it soon,” he said. (ends)

