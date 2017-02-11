Charges against me ramed by political rivals, claims MNS corporator

MNS candidate Snehal Jadhav campaigns with husband Sudhir Jadhav in Dadar on Friday. Prashant Nadkar MNS candidate Snehal Jadhav campaigns with husband Sudhir Jadhav in Dadar on Friday. Prashant Nadkar

A day after MNS corporator Sudhir Jadhav was arrested and subsequently released on bail for allegedly sending lewd messages to a woman, Jadhav claimed he was framed by political rivals. Back on the campaign trail, Jadhav spent Friday meeting residents and voters of the Dadar-Kabutarkhana area on behalf of his wife Snehal, who is contesting from Ward 192 after the seat fell under reservation for women candidates. “Knowing that I cannot be defeated in the election battlefield, rivals have hatched a conspiracy against me to damage my reputation,” he told The Indian Express.

Earlier this week, an offence was registered against Jadhav under Section 354 of the IPC (outraging a woman’s modesty) based on a complaint by a 34-year-old woman. On Thursday, Jadhav surrendered at the Dadar police station and was subsequently produced before a court where he was released on a bail bond. While this is Jadhav’s first term, his wife is a three-time Shiv Sena corporator from the same area, till 2012. The Sena has now fielded Priti Patankar against Snehal while the BJP has fielded Vaibhavi Bhatkar.

“This ward is not a new ward for me. I have represented it for three terms earlier. We know the residents in the locality by their names and are always with them. My husband has carried out a lot of development work in the area over the past five years and we will continue to work for the people,” said Snehal, adding that she is confident of wining the seat. “We have developed two musical gardens and a park for children. We have also developed a gymnasium only for women in the area, among other works.”

She added that she expects her husband’s innocence will be proven.