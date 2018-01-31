Fragile peace in Kasganj

A peace committee, formed by the district administration, met to review the situation and appealed to maintain harmony, police said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A peace committee, formed by the district administration, met to review the situation and appealed to maintain harmony, police said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Although Kasganj remained peaceful on Tuesday, an attack by unidentified miscreants on a mosque at the nearby Hamarpur threatened to stoke tensions. While a chunk of shops opened in Kasganj city, many stayed shut. Kasganj SP Piyush Srivastav said, “Miscreants tried to attack a religious structure in Amanpur area of Kasganj on Tuesday morning. The attack was foiled by police teams deployed near the spot.”

Police have lodged three more FIRs in connection with the communal violence. These pertain to arson against Muslim-owned vehicles and shops, a Muslim man’s allegation that he was attacked by a mob and seizure of firearms during investigation, respectively.

On Tuesday, the family of Abhishek Gupta, who was killed in the violence on Republic Day, reiterated their demand that their son be accorded the status of a “martyr”. His father Sushil Gupta said, “I want my son to be treated like a martyr. He should be treated like someone who loved the country.”

